Pete Carroll: No Seattle Seahawks involved in shooting

A 30-year-old man was killed Monday morning during a shooting at a crowded club where several Seattle Seahawks were partying, according to police, via The Associated Press.
"From what we know, our guys were in a separate area and nobody was involved at all," Carroll said, via The AP. "It was an awful thing that happened."
Carroll said several Seahawks were in the club after the team's Sunday night victory over the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers.
Over 600 people were there at the time of the shooting at "Munchbar," which is located at an upscale shopping center. After the recent spate of disturbing off-the-field stories, this headline was disheartening to see. But it turned out to be just a case of some NFL players being at the wrong place at the wrong time, along with roughly 600 other people.
One other man was wounded, and an arrest warrant was issued for a 19-year old man related to the incident.