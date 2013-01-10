Pete Carroll: NFL 'has shifted' to embrace young QBs

"Yeah, there's no question," Carroll said. "Really, the young quarterbacks performing started before these guys. It started back, I think, my marker would be (Joe) Flacco and (Matt) Ryan when they came in. ... Well, then we see this big influx the last couple years of these young guys. I think it's truly about the preparation ... and it's come well before we ever get them -- way back into junior high and high school and everybody's throwing the ball. ... Now we're seeing the really fast guys as well, that can play quarterback and have added the running element. ... The league has shifted. In a league that changes so slowly, really, it is exciting to see there's been a shift."