Pete Carroll: Matt Flynn just needed to throw the ball

58-0. The score doesn't look any crazier the more you look at it. It's the type of score that changes the way you look at a team.
The Arizona Cardinals are embarrassed and talking about breaking up the team. The Seattle Seahawks' defense is talking about a playoff run after forcing eight turnovers in Sunday's blowout win.
"We're savages," Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell told the Tacoma News-Tribune. "It's all about getting the ball, going after it by any means necessary."
Backup quarterback Matt Flynn entered the game with nearly the entire second half to go. A few sets of eyebrows were raised when he was throwing deep in the fourth quarter with more than a 50-point lead.
"Any of the throws we threw in the fourth quarter, Matt just needed to throw the ball around some," the Seahawks' coach said during his postgame news conference. "We did a little bit of everything. Quick game. A couple naked (bootlegs) to just get him out of the pocket just to give him a chance to get some time. Hopefully everyone understands that."