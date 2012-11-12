Pete Carroll: Mark Sanchez-Tim Tebow combo no help

Just about everyone -- New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum excluded -- seemed to know the Jets' acquisition of quarterback Tim Tebow was going to have a negative effect on starter Mark Sanchez.
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll felt that way when the Jets acquired Tebow, and he still does after his Seahawks rolled to a 28-7 win over the reeling Jets on Sunday. Carroll, of course, coached Sanchez during his college days at USC.
"I think he's in a very difficult situation," Carroll said Monday on 710 ESPN Seattle. "The whole emphasis of the two-quarterback thing is really hard. You saw it (Sunday). It didn't get much for them. It's got to be a little bit disruptive. I feel for him."
The Jets haven't used Tebow extensively, but he's been a regular bit player in their gameplan. At one point in Sunday's loss, CBS cameras captured a visibly frustrated Sanchez on the sideline after being pulled for another low-impact Tebow play.
"It's just a distraction," Carroll said. "It's mixed signals that go out. Their fans are torn up. If they didn't have a situation like this, they wouldn't be hooting and hollering probably the way they do at him, so it wouldn't be as difficult. That's just part of it. I do feel for Mark and anybody that would be in that situation."
It was colossal error in judgment that could set off a chain reaction in the organization.