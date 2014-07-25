Pete Carroll disappointed in Marshawn Lynch's holdout

Marshawn Lynch's battle for a reworked contract is causing the first sense of disappointment in Seattle in a long time.
The Seahawks running back told former teammate Michael Robinson on Thursday's edition of NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live he would skip camp.
"I'm disappointed not having him, you know. He's been a big part of our team and we like him around here," Carroll told NFL Media's Rich Eisen. "...Right now, he's at home, and he chose not to come. We're really focused, as we would, on the guys that are here, and the guys had a great offseason, minicamp and are ready to roll."
Always the upbeat coach, Carroll took the chance to talk up backups.
"But this is a tremendous opportunity for the guys getting their shot," Carroll also told reporters during his media session. "Robert Turbin and Christine Michael, they're ready to go, really fired up about this opportunity to try to take full advantage of it."
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawksdon't plan to bow to the running back's contract demands.
On Friday's edition of ITC Live, Robinson said Lynch is steadfastness in his holdout.
"He's very firm, his resolve is there and he's thought about this very much," Robinson said. "This is not a decision he came at lightly. He very much wishes he could be with his team, he misses his teammates. He expressed how much he misses his teammates. He's working out, he's still doing all the Beast Mode workouts he's used to doing. He just wants to be respected as one of the faces of the franchises."
