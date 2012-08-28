Pete Carroll backed up his talk about Matt Flynn

As you know by now, Russell Wilson beat out Matt Flynn for the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback job.
I should have seen this coming. Back in June, I stood on a baking elementary-school rooftop in Los Angeles during an NFL Play 60 initiative and asked Carroll if Flynn's $10 million in guaranteed salary guaranteed him a starting job.
What Carroll told me proved to be prophetic.
"It has nothing to do with it. And I've said that from the start; I came into the league saying I don't care how much you guys are getting paid, it's who plays the best," he said. "That's free agency, you know? That's what that is. That's what it cost to get him in the free-agent market, but on the field, he ain't carrying around any money in his pocket."
There was exactly one coach in the NFL who would even entertain inserting an unheralded third-round draft pick directly into the starting lineup as a rookie -- and his name was Pete Carroll. I should have seen this coming ... and Russell Wilson should play the lotto.