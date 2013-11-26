Perrish Cox signs contract with Seattle Seahawks

The "Legion of Boom" added a new member not too long after officially losing another to a four-game suspension.
The 26-year-old was released earlier this month by the San Francisco 49ers. He tallied just two tackles and a forced fumble in nine games as a backup with the Niners.
Seattle was in need of a cornerback after Walter Thurmond was banned for four games for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Thurmond would drop his appeal of the suspension so he could return for the playoffs. The corner is eligible to return Dec. 23.
The Seahawks also are missing corner Brandon Browner, who faces a one-year suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reported Monday. Browner already was out with a groin injury. His days in Seattle could be over.
Pete Carroll said Monday his team considered signing Antoine Winfield to fill the role left by the missing corners. Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Seahawks still are talking to Winfield, and the veteran cornerback sounds willing to un-retire in order to join the team, according to a person with knowledge of Winfield's thinking. The Seahawks don't currently have a roster spot open, so there is no rush, per Rapoport.
Former Seahawk Marcus Trufant worked out Monday, Rapoport also reported.
Cox got the nod after his Tuesday tryout. There is a chance more moves are still to come as the Seahawks try to secure home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.