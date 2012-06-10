Perrish Cox, Demaryius Thomas sued over alleged sexual assault

DENVER -- A woman who accused former Denver Broncos cornerback Perrish Cox of sexual assault has filed a lawsuit seeking unspecified damages against Cox and current Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.
The woman's lawyer, Craig Silverman, says he filed the lawsuit electronically Sunday. A jury in March acquitted Cox of all charges and Cox then signed a two-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Silverman says the lawsuit filed anonymously as "Jane Doe," allows the woman to prosecute the allegations in court.
"On behalf of our client, the victim, we will prosecute and prove these charges in a court of law," Silverman said in an email sent to The Associated Press.
Silverman said he would decline further comment, adding that the documents filed in the case speak for themselves.
Cox's criminal attorney, Harvey Steinberg, didn't immediately return a message. It was unclear whether Thomas had retained an attorney and a number listed for Thomas was inoperable.
Civil lawsuits have a lower threshold of proof, as opposed to a "beyond a reasonable doubt" standard in criminal proceedings.
The woman became pregnant after visiting Cox's apartment following a night of partying in September 2010. In his lawsuit, Silverman says the woman was drugged at a downtown nightclub, then sexually assaulted at Cox's suburban apartment.
