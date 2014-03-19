Peria Jerry, Atlanta Falcons agree to terms

Although the Atlanta Falcons have begun the transition to more of a 3-4 look for their base defense, they continue to bring back the players who lined up at defensive tackle in last year's scheme.
The Falcons announced Wednesday they have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Peria Jerry on an undisclosed contract.
Jerry's signing comes on the heels of new deals for Jonathan Babineaux and Corey Peters. The trio ranked first, third and fourth in snaps among Falcons defensive linemen last season.
Jerry, 29, has never quite lived up to his first-round pedigree after suffering an early-career knee injury.
At 6-foot-1 and less than 300 pounds, Jerry doesn't have the size to relieve Paul Soliai at nose tackle. If he makes the final roster, it likely will be as a rotational defensive end behind Babineaux and Tyson Jackson.
We're looking forward to seeing if the scheme change finally will give Mike Smith's defense a backbone in 2014.
