Percy Harvin won't be rushed back, Pete Carroll says

Published: Jul 31, 2013 at 10:19 AM
Chris Wesseling

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported early Wednesday that the Seattle Seahawks hope Percy Harvin is recovered from hip surgery and ready to play by Thanksgiving.

Coach Pete Carroll wasn't quite as optimistic, telling NFL Network's Willie McGinest on "Inside Training Camp" that Harvin "does have a chance to get back" now that the team's brass has been briefed on his condition. They won't place a timetable on Harvin's return until after Thursday's procedure.

Carroll's comments suggest the Seahawks' six-year, $67 million investment in Harvin will take precedence over any contribution the slot receiver can make down the stretch this season.

"We got to get him right, got to fix him up and take care of him," Carroll explained. "We have a big commitment to Percy, we want to make sure he's 100 percent and ready to go."

Although the Seahawks paid a premium for Harvin's services, Carroll insists the game plan won't change with the same offensive personnel returning from last year's playoff team.

"It really doesn't," Carroll said. "He's a fantastic football player that we were just gonna add into the mix. We'll miss him on kickoff return; he's one of the best ever. ... Other than that, we're real happy with our guys. When Percy comes back we'll just be that much stronger."

Our initial reaction was that the Thanksgiving goal was overly optimistic. Now that Carroll has weighed in, it sounds like the Seahawks will be thrilled if Harvin squeezes in a tune-up for a game or two prior to the postseason.

In the meantime, our advice to fantasy leaguers is to snatch up Golden Tate in anticipation of a breakout season.

