Around the League

Presented By

Percy Harvin 'wasn't settled' after Super Bowl win

Published: Jul 08, 2014 at 01:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Percy Harvin owns a Super Bowl ring, but after playing in just one regular-season game, the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver didn't exactly sound thrilled to be a bystander during a magical run.

"A lot of people were asking me, did (the Super Bowl) kind of make the season for me? And it did, but not at all," Harvin told KCPQ-TV's Aaron Levine. "I was brought to this team to make plays throughout the season, and I wasn't able to do that."

Harvin dealt with a nagging hip injury throughout the regular season and suffered a concussion in the playoffs. His entire offensive stat line for the year -- including two playoff appearances -- was five receptions for 43 yards and three carries for 54 yards.

The dynamic playmaker did have some memorable moments in the Super Bowl blowout. He ripped off a 30-yard jet sweep on just the second play from scrimmage, and his 87-yard kickoff return to start the second half slammed the door shut on the Broncos' remaining sliver of hope.

Despite the lost season, Around The League's Chris Wesseling named Harvin one of his 10 snubs from the *Top 100 Players of 2014* list.

Harvin -- as healthy as he's been in a long while -- sounds determined to be a bigger part of the Seahawks' defense of the Lombardi Trophy.

"After the Super Bowl, it was good that I reached one of my dreams and, you know, I got to the pinnacle of football, but I just wasn't settled last year," Harvin said. "When I got home I took about two or three weeks off and I was right back to work."

In the latest "Around The League Podcast" the guys reveal their personal top 10 lists in the aftermath of the "Top 100" finale.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.