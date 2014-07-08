Percy Harvin 'wasn't settled' after Super Bowl win

Percy Harvin owns a Super Bowl ring, but after playing in just one regular-season game, the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver didn't exactly sound thrilled to be a bystander during a magical run.
"A lot of people were asking me, did (the Super Bowl) kind of make the season for me? And it did, but not at all," Harvin told KCPQ-TV's Aaron Levine. "I was brought to this team to make plays throughout the season, and I wasn't able to do that."
Harvin dealt with a nagging hip injury throughout the regular season and suffered a concussion in the playoffs. His entire offensive stat line for the year -- including two playoff appearances -- was five receptions for 43 yards and three carries for 54 yards.
The dynamic playmaker did have some memorable moments in the Super Bowl blowout. He ripped off a 30-yard jet sweep on just the second play from scrimmage, and his 87-yard kickoff return to start the second half slammed the door shut on the Broncos' remaining sliver of hope.
Despite the lost season, Around The League's Chris Wesseling named Harvin one of his 10 snubs from the *Top 100 Players of 2014* list.
Harvin -- as healthy as he's been in a long while -- sounds determined to be a bigger part of the Seahawks' defense of the Lombardi Trophy.
"After the Super Bowl, it was good that I reached one of my dreams and, you know, I got to the pinnacle of football, but I just wasn't settled last year," Harvin said. "When I got home I took about two or three weeks off and I was right back to work."
