Percy Harvin vs. Anquan Boldin: Bigger trade acquisition?

There is a small part of me that believes John Harbaugh was forced by his parents to trade Anquan Boldin to his little brother after beating him in the Super Bowl .

I like the move for the 49ers, but the Seahawks win the day, no doubt. As great as Percy Harvin has been during his career, he might have found a perfect match in Russell Wilson, who throws one of the best deep balls in the NFL. Harvin adds an extra dimension to the Seahawks' offense, and it will trickle down to other guys like Marshawn Lynch, Golden Tate and Zach Miller. The Seahawks' offense was good last season; this makes the unit scary.