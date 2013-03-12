Percy Harvin, Seattle Seahawks excited about future

Sitting at a podium for his introductory news conference as the newest member of the Seattle Seahawks, the wide receiver was quick to trade grins and chuckles with coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider. It was a veritable joyfest.
This was far different from the brooding version of Harvin we became accustomed to during his final two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
"I really don't have words to describe how I feel," said Harvin, whom NFL.com's Albert Breer reported received a six-year, $67 million contract with $25.5 million guaranteed from the Seahawks after being traded from the Vikings. "I was talking to coach Carroll, I haven't slept in three days just anticipating this opportunity."
Harvin repeatedly mentioned how excited he was to play with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. It has been reported that Harvin's disenchantment with Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder played a role in his exit from Minnesota. Harvin was asked why he looked forward to playing with Wilson.
"For one, his body of work, I think last year speaks for itself," Harvin replied. "Secondly, hearing the way he prepares, I admire it already. He's been texting me, I came here today, he was watching film. The offseason hasn't really kicked in with this guy. He's already in there watching film, trying to organize things.
"I admire people who work hard, that like to work. How could you not be a fan of him?"
To acquire Harvin, the Seahawks gave the Vikings their first- and seventh-round pick in next month's draft, as well as a third-round pick in 2014. It was a steep price to pay for a player with temperament and injury concerns, but Schneider confidently called the move a "slam dunk." Carroll wistfully recalled his failed attempt to recruit Harvin to join him at USC back in the day.
For now, everyone is happy. Time will tell if it remains that way.