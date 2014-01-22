Percy Harvin returns to Seattle Seahawks practice

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver has played in just two games all season (40 snaps total), but he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. However, he still must be cleared for Super Bowl XLVIII under the NFL's concussion protocol.
Pete Carroll is optimistic, saying Monday that Harvin "should be fine" for the big game against the Broncos.
Harvin played in only one regular-season game after suffering a setback from offseason hip surgery. He returned for the divisional round win over the New Orleans Saints, but he was concussed after two hard hits in the matchup.
Russell Wilson and the Seahawks' stale passing game certainly could use Harvin in the lineup. The star quarterback topped the 200-yard passing mark against the San Francisco 49ers for the first time since Week 15. With Harvin as a No. 1 receiver and Golden Tate and Doug Baldwin sliding down the depth chart, the Seahawks' offense would receive a much-needed shot in the arm.