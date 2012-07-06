Percy Harvin reportedly will be at Vikings camp

Percy Harvin last month turned an otherwise milquetoast Minnesota Vikings minicamp into a 72-hour drama that placed his future with the team in question. With any luck, training camp will be less eventful.
A team source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday that Harvin will report to camp on time. This falls in line with Harvin's comments after he demanded a trade and skipped a mandatory minicamp practice, only to return to the Vikings and say the matter was settled.
Harvin insists his dispute with the Vikings didn't center on his contract. Multiple sources hinted playing time was at the heart of the matter, but is there a difference? Harvin's production this season triggers incentives, which have everything to do with the receiver's contract.
The Vikings aren't exactly bathing in offensive weapons. They pulled Harvin off the field at weird moments last year but need to plug him into red-zone packages (and everywhere else on the field) if they plan to compete in the NFC North in 2012.