Percy Harvin reportedly unhappy with Vikings' offense

Even if Harvin's unease isn't about his contract, he's entering the last year of his deal. La Canfora says the issue could come to a head at the NFL Scouting Combine next week if the Vikings aren't confident they can reach a deal. Harvin is expected to hold out this offseason. This isn't the first time we've heard that Harvin isn't happy with his role and/or the direction of the offense.