Percy Harvin releases statement on Vikings' IR move

The Minnesota Vikings placed star wide receiver Percy Harvin on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season with an ankle injury that he suffered Nov. 4. The odd part is Vikings coach Leslie Frazier believed Harvin had a chance to play this week.
Harvin released a statement through the team Thursday about the situation.
"It certainly is disappointing that I was not able to finish out this season with my teammates," Harvin said. "As a competitor, I definitely wanted to get back out there on the field, but my injury has just not allowed me to progress to the point where I can help our team.
"I appreciate the efforts of our medical staff and the support of our fans in helping me through this process and look forward to coming back stronger and better than ever."
Sources told ESPN Twin Cities' Tom Pelissero that Harvin had a Grade 3 sprain that included a ligament tear. That's a four- to six-week healing process. Sunday would mark five weeks since the injury.
Frazier wouldn't rule Harvin out earlier in the day Wednesday despite the fact the receiver couldn't test the ankle.
Frazier said nothing had changed about the situation.
"You know ... I know that he wants to win like we do, and I'm sure he's going to do everything he can to do what he has to do to help our football team, and we'll see where it goes," Frazier said after practice when asked if other issues were in play.
That was before Harvin was shut down in the evening.
That's a pretty significant swing during the course of a day. Coaches try to avoid ruling out players all the time to force an opponent to prepare for the possibility, but the opposing sentiments/actions came out on the same day.
Something just doesn't seem normal about this series of events.