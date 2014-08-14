Percy Harvin reaching 'new gears' at Seahawks camp

The health of Seahawks wide receiver Percy Harvin has been a trending topic in Seattle throughout the offseason.
The concern is such that Harvin getting accidentally stepped on Tuesday at practice sent everyone a-Twitter. (No worries, "12s," he was fine.)
The reviews of Harvin have been glowing during training camp. According to the team's official website, the receiver earned the label of Most Impressive Player.
When you consider that, entering camp, Harvin wasn't supposed to partake in three consecutive days of practice to stay healthy, it's even more impressive.
"I was supposed to be sitting out every other practice," he said. "But I've been going every day. Like I said, I'm feeling very good. I'm explosive. I'm coming out of my breaks with no problem at all. I'm feeling very confident and I'm ready to go."
Harvin missed 22 games the past two seasons and played in just one regular season game last year while dealing with a hip injury.
"My body is feeling tremendously good," he said. "I've actually reached some gears that I didn't know I had. I'm feeling very, very fast right now."
The Seahawks' receiving corps underwent a slight makeover this offseason with Golden Tate signing in Detroit and Sidney Rice retiring to focus on his Wingstop franchises. While Doug Baldwin, Ricardo Lockette, Jermaine Kearse et al are all fine receivers in their own way, none has the explosion and playmaking ability close to what Harvin brings.
A (finally) fully healthy and practicing Harvin sees only positive things for 2014.
"It's going to be a good year for me," he said.
