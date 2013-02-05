Percy Harvin passes physical for Minnesota Vikings

Leslie Frazier confirmed a month ago that wide receiver Percy Harvin's Grade 3 ankle sprain was headed in the right direction. The Minnesota Vikings' coach revealed Tuesday that Harvin has since passed his exit physical.
Harvin showed up to Vikings headquarters in a "good frame of mind," Frazier added. "We'll see where it goes from there."
Although Harvin will be given the green light to participate in offseason practices, there is perhaps no better bet in the NFL to stage a holdout through the spring and summer.
Still just 24 years old and entering a contract year, Harvin likely will be seeking a long-term deal richer than the five-year, $55 million pact Vincent Jackson received after emerging as a legit MVP candidate in the first half of the 2012 season.
Frazier and general manager Rick Spielman have publicly backed Harvin, and the organization reportedly never had any intention of letting the star receiver play out the final year of his rookie deal without an extension. If the sides can't find common ground, however, the Vikes could shop Harvin around the NFL. His biggest fan might reside with the New England Patriots.