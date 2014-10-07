Percy Harvin on called-back TDs: 'I couldn't believe it'

Of Percy Harvin's three nullified touchdowns last night, the Seattle Seahawks issued their strongest opposition against one in particular.
Offensive line coach Tom Cable said he had no problem with the way guard James Carpenter finished a block, which resulted in a personal foul for striking a player already on the ground and the cancellation of Harvin's third score, a 41-yard strike from Russell Wilson.
Otherwise, the dreary night for Harvin was exactly the way he described it. Unbelievable.
Obviously, Harvin's missed opportunities didn't cost Seattle in the win column, which is most important. Coach Pete Carroll still gave him props in a low-key post-game speech, and teams will still have a more-than-healthy fear of the speedy wideout in the coming weeks.
It's still unclear how far away Carpenter stayed from Harvin on the long flight home, though.
"The first one, I was cool, I was like, 'OK.' And when the second one happened, I was like, 'Wow.' And then when the third one happened, I just flipped my hands down, I couldn't believe it," Harvin told reporters. "But at the same time, penalties are part of football. We would definitely like to have them back. Today, the penalties kind of got the best of us."
