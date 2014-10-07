Around the League

Presented By

Percy Harvin on called-back TDs: 'I couldn't believe it'

Published: Oct 07, 2014 at 02:40 AM

Of Percy Harvin's three nullified touchdowns last night, the Seattle Seahawks issued their strongest opposition against one in particular.

Offensive line coach Tom Cable said he had no problem with the way guard James Carpenter finished a block, which resulted in a personal foul for striking a player already on the ground and the cancellation of Harvin's third score, a 41-yard strike from Russell Wilson.

Otherwise, the dreary night for Harvin was exactly the way he described it. Unbelievable.

"I couldn't believe it," Harvin told reporters after the 27-17 win over the Redskins, after also admitting to a bit of frustration. "Everybody on the sideline was saying they've never seen that happen. We just had so many penalties tonight for whatever reason. We have to clean that up."

Obviously, Harvin's missed opportunities didn't cost Seattle in the win column, which is most important. Coach Pete Carroll still gave him props in a low-key post-game speech, and teams will still have a more-than-healthy fear of the speedy wideout in the coming weeks.

It's still unclear how far away Carpenter stayed from Harvin on the long flight home, though.

"The first one, I was cool, I was like, 'OK.' And when the second one happened, I was like, 'Wow.' And then when the third one happened, I just flipped my hands down, I couldn't believe it," Harvin told reporters. "But at the same time, penalties are part of football. We would definitely like to have them back. Today, the penalties kind of got the best of us."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 5 game and unveils our long-awaited choice for Team of Around The NFL. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW