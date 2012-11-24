Percy Harvin of Minnesota Vikings will sit out Sunday

Turns out spraining your ankle in three places is not an easy injury to come back from when you're an NFL wide receiver.
Percy Harvin will miss his second consecutive game when the Minnesota Vikings meet the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the team announced. Harvin did not travel with the team on Saturday.
Harvin attempted to practice on Friday, but was forced to shut it down when he couldn't put any weight on the ankle originally injured on Nov. 4.
Harvin was listed as doubtful on Friday, and downgraded to out a day later.
The Vikings will have difficulty keeping their Cinderella season afloat if Harvin misses extended time. He was mentioned as a possible MVP candidate earlier in the season, and is the key to giving the Vikings' offense balance alongside star running back Adrian Peterson.
Harvin has 62 catches, 677 receiving yards and five total touchdowns on the season. We're still trying to figure out how Leslie Frazier and the Vikings' medical staff let Harvin back into the game after he initially suffered the injury.