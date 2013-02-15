Percy Harvin not on trade block, Vikings GM says

Percy Harvinmight not be happy with the Vikings' offense. He might hold out this offseason. But the Minnesota Vikings publicly say they are unmoved.
"We have no intent of trading Percy Harvin," Spielman told reporters Friday, via KSTP-AM in Minneapolis. "Percy Harvin is under contract and we expect him, just like all of our players under contract, to be here. He is a very good football player, but he knows what he does for our football team."
Then again, what's he going to say?
Instant Debate: Best available star?
With trade rumors swirling and free agency looming, who is the best player available? Disgruntled Viking Percy Harvin? **More ...**
Spielman would lose leverage if he just advertised that Harvin is on the trading market. 1500ESPN.com reported this week that Harvin wanted a contract that averaged more than $10 million-per-season.
This is a story that isn't going away. It's hard to imagine Harvin signing his next contract with the Vikings. And it's hard to imagine Harvin showing up to work without a new contract.
This has the makings for a stalemate throughout the offseason, and a lot of stories coming out of next week's NFL Scouting Combine.