Percy Harvin misses Minnesota Vikings' practice

Minnesota Vikings receiver Percy Harvin did not practice Friday, 1500 ESPN's Tom Pelissero reported, and continues to be a game-time decision. Harvin injured his ankle last week and was on crutches earlier this week. He was seen walking with a pronounced limp Thursday.
A source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport this week that Harvin was "extremely doubtful" to play Sunday. Nothing seems to have changed.
The injury is bad timing for a Vikings team that has lost three of its last four heading into Sunday's contest against the division rival Detroit Lions. The Vikings have gotten very little from their receiving corps outside of Harvin, who's having a career year. Quarterback Christian Ponder has cooled and the offense has turned into the Harvin and Adrian Peterson show.