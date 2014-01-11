Percy Harvin has 'no restrictions' in Seahawks game

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning" that Harvin will have "no restrictions" during Saturday's Divisional Round Matchup against the New Orleans Saints, according to Seahawks sources.
That means no snap count for Harvin, who has played in only one game this season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip. Rapoport reports that Harvin will return kickoffs, giving the Seahawks a major weapon they missed all season.
It completes a fairly remarkable turnaround for Harvin, who was told two weeks ago by coach Pete Carroll that he'd be sent to injured reserve. Harvin fought the plan and asked for one more chance to prove he was healthy enough to contribute. He returned to practice last week and has been able to work without any setbacks.
The cold and rainy conditions today at CenturyLink Field could present an additional hurdle, but for now, Harvin is a solid go.
UPDATE: Harvin briefly left the game in the first quarter and was evaluated for a concussion, the team announced. He returned to the game minutes later. In the second quarter, Harvin was once again knocked out of the game and evaulated for a concussion, the team announced. Shortly after halftime, the Seahawks announced that Harvin had a concussion.