Percy Harvin has ankle sprain for Minnesota Vikings

Losing wide receiver Percy Harvin for any amount of time is an unrewarding scenario for the Minnesota Vikings.
The team's most electric performer on Monday underwent an MRI that revealed an ankle sprain, Vikings coach Leslie Frazier told reporters. Tests showed no signs of a fracture, but Harvin is day to day, and Frazier labeled it "too soon" to determine if the receiver will play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
Harvin suffered the left ankle injury on a sweep attempt during Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was taped up by trainers and returned, but he didn't appear to be fully healthy.
We wouldn't be surprised to see Harvin suit up Sunday. Any lingering injury to Harvin would be devastating for a Vikings team that comes out of its Week 11 bye with two games against the Chicago Bears and a date with the Green Bay Packers. Rough waters lie ahead.
UPDATE: According to 1500ESPN radio's Judd Zulgad, Percy Harvin is on crutches and said his left ankle is sprained in three places. Zulgad said Harvin won't rule himself out, but told reporters he's a "long shot" to play Sunday.