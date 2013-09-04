Percy Harvin eyes Week 7 return to Seattle Seahawks

We weren't expecting to see Percy Harvin suit up for the Seattle Seahawks until somewhere around Turkey Day, but Wednesday's hopeful tweet from the dynamic receiver suggests his return might come much sooner.
Fresh off August hip surgery, Harvin was placed on Seattle's physically unable to perform list last month, meaning Week 7 is the earliest he can suit up. Coach Pete Carroll told reporters Wednesday that no firm timeline has been established for Harvin's return, but he said the receiver is "progressing well."
Hip surgeries are tricky, but today's modern athletes continue to beat expectations when returning to the field. The overriding message is that Harvin, acquired in an offseason trade with the Minnesota Vikings, has experienced no setback in his rehab and will, barring disaster, serve as a factor in the Seahawks' high-octane offense this season.
Harvin's return is in the future, but Carroll confirmed that teammate Sidney Rice (knee) is back at practice and ready to go for Sunday's season opener against the Carolina Panthers.
On defense, Carroll reiterated that defensive end Chris Clemons (knee) won't play in Week 1, but the team is hopeful that Cliff Avril, who returned to practice after nursing a nagging hamstring injury, will be ready for the Panthers.