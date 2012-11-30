Percy Harvin doubtful to play for Minnesota Vikings

Are you hoping Percy Harvin will return to your fantasy lineup this week? You might want to change those plans.
The wide receiver was absent from Minnesota Vikings practice Friday during the portion open to the media, ESPN Twin Cities reported.
Harvin has missed the last two games with a sprained left ankle. He tested it Wednesday, but he didn't practice Thursday. Vikings coach Leslie Frazier wanted to see Harvin practice before turning him loose Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. That didn't happen.
"The ability to push off and change direction seems to be giving him a little bit of trouble," Frazier said, via The Associated Press.
Frazier also said Harvin had "no real setbacks. Just hasn't made the improvement that we had hoped." Harvin participated in catching drills Friday, but that's all.
The Vikings already had a daunting task with what surely will be a ticked-off Packers squad coming off an embarrassing loss to the New York Giants. The Vikings' offense has struggled without Harvin. It will continue to struggle Sunday.