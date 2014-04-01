Percy Harvin, Christine Michael key to '14 Seahawks

Since annihilating the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, the Seattle Seahawks have lost key players such as Golden Tate, Red Bryant, Chris Clemons, Brandon Browner and Walter Thurmond without adding a single big name on the free-agent market.
Don't mistake general manager John Schneider's inactivity with complacency.
Because he boasted the league's deepest roster and building blocks on both sides of the ball, Schneider understands help is on the way from players who barely contributed in 2013.
Schneider told KIRO Seattle Tuesday, via The Seattle Times, that the Seahawks are "pleased with the way things are going" this offseason.
For all of their success last season, Schneider astutely pointed out that "two of our most explosive offensive players" in Percy Harvin and Christine Michael barely contributed.
The Seahawks have high expectations for Harvin as an every-down player in 2014. When healthy, he's one of the NFL's rare difference-makers at wide receiver.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. **More...**
With an impressive power-speed blend, Michael was among the league's most impressive tailbacks during preseason action last season. Coach Pete Carroll told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that Michael is the biggest breakout candidate on the roster.
In addition to Harvin and Michael, the team's brass also has high hopes for young defensive players such as pass rusher Greg Scruggs and cornerbacks Jeremy Lane and Tharold Simon.
No organization has gotten more production from its late-round draft picks over the past couple of years. Hidden gems like All Pro Richard Sherman and Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith never surface if pricey veterans aren't pushed out the door to open opportunities for playing time.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast" the guys do the news, open the mailbag and play "Win Wess' Toaster."