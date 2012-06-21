Percy Harvin back at Vikings camp after no-show

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver will participate in the team's final day of minicamp on Thursday, according to coach Leslie Frazier.
"Percy is here, we are looking forward to have him around," Frazier told KFAN-FM on Thursday morning. "... We are glad to have Percy back today, we have a lot to do to move forward before we head down to Mankato."
Harvin didn't report to Wednesday afternoon's mandatory practice just hours after requesting a trade. Harvin spoke this week of "issues" with the Vikings, but says his unhappiness doesn't stem from his contract.
Harvin's trade demands were a surprise to the Vikings, who have no plans to move him. It's hard to imagine this week's dramatics weren't aimed at improving upon the $2.47 million he's set to earn over the final two seasons of his rookie contract. Another angle is playing time. Harvin was unhappy with his lack of snaps last season, which saw him on the sideline during too many red-zone plays in offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave's scheme.
Harvin wants to see the ball more, and is making his voice heard here in June.