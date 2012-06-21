Percy Harvin back at Vikings camp after no-show

Harvin's trade demands were a surprise to the Vikings, who have no plans to move him. It's hard to imagine this week's dramatics weren't aimed at improving upon the $2.47 million he's set to earn over the final two seasons of his rookie contract. Another angle is playing time. Harvin was unhappy with his lack of snaps last season, which saw him on the sideline during too many red-zone plays in offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave's scheme.