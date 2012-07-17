Percy Harvin a bargain for Minnesota Vikings

Contract issue looming in 2013: Though he's not scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent until 2014, Harvin is expected to ramp up his pursuit of a new contract next offseason. Around the League has already pointed out that Harvin's current base salary of $1.55 million in 2013 could increase to as much as $3,343,750 by the time the new league year begins, (though that sum would, a source with knowledge of his contract points out, decrease by $72,500 if Harvin skips the offseason workouts). The Vikings have some leverage over Harvin, as the club could control him through the 2014 season, thanks to the franchise tag. The tag for a receiver is projected to be worth $10.062 million that season (provided the salary cap remains flat).