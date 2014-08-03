Pep Hamilton questions Hakeem Nicks' conditioning

Perhaps there's a reason for that.
Colts offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton acknowledged Saturday that Nicks doesn't appear to be working at full capacity as the team rolls into the August portion of training camp.
"Yeah, I don't know if I can say that I've seen enough," Hamilton said, according to Tom James of The (Terre Haute, Ind.) Tribune-Star. "I think he is still working to get himself in game shape."
It's a troubling assessment of Nicks, who started 15 games and didn't score a touchdown during his final season with the New York Giants.
Nicks, 26, has the potential to be an ideal complement to T.Y. Hilton and Reggie Wayne, but motivation -- and/or lingering physical issues -- linger as significant concerns.
