Payton uses humor to brush off Titans' whistle claims

"But I figured out I really think Whistle Monster -- who is famous in these parts -- (did it)," Peyton said, holding up a photo of noted Saints fan Leroy Mitchell, who wears a giant whistle on his head during games. "He's a famous 'Who Dat' Saints fan. And so high school football game, Johnny and June Cash (editor's note: also deceased), Whistle Monster -- I'm going to go with Whistle Monster. I think he was there helping us any way he could."