Paul Tagliabue postpones bounty appeals hearing

The Oct. 30 appeals hearing for the suspensions in the New Orleans Saints bounty scandal have been postponed.
Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, who will hear the appeals, made the decision. Pro Football Talk first reported the postponement.
With Hurricane Sandy bearing down on the East Coast, the NFL has said that weather was "probably" a factor in the decision to postpone the hearing, but can't say definitively because the decision was made by Paul Tagliabue.
A new date has not been set. Tagliabue is expected to announce a new schedule Monday.
Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma and defensive end Will Smith will play this week while the appeals process continues. Cleveland Browns linebacker Scott Fujita has been placed on injured reserve and defensive end Anthony Hargrove remains a free agent.
Now the weather is involved? It seems as though this ordeal will never end.