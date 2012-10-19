Paul Tagliabue, not Roger Goodell, will hear bounty appeals

Published: Oct 19, 2012 at 08:10 AM

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed his predecessor, Paul Tagliabue, to hear the appeals of four players suspended in the New Orleans Saints' bounty scandal.

Goodell said Friday that he notified Jonathan Vilma, Will Smith, Scott Fujita and Anthony Hargrove, as well as the NFL Players Association, that Tagliabue would be the hearing officer to "decide the appeals and bring the matter to a prompt and fair conclusion."

Rosenthal: Tagliabue's legacy

By stepping in to hear the Saints bounty appeals, Paul Tagliabue gets a shot to rewrite his legacy, Gregg Rosenthal says. More ...

The union and the four players had asked Goodell to recuse himself, contending he couldn't fairly rule. Their second set of appeals will be heard Oct. 30 by Tagliabue.

"Any time we move towards a fair evaluation of the evidence it is a positive development," said Peter Ginsberg, Vilma's attorney. "Commissioner Goodell's belated recognition that he cannot possibly serve as an impartial and unbiased arbitrator is certainly a positive development. And we have enormous respect for Paul Tagliabue.

"Having said that, we now need to learn whether Commissioner Tagliabue plans to provide to us the fundamental rights that Commissioner Goodell ignored, including the right to examine the accusers and to see the evidence, and also we need to consider that Commissioner Tagliabue is counsel to the law firm representing Commissioner Goodell in Jonathan's defamation lawsuit, as well as representing the NFL in Jonathan's challenge to the entire process in this matter."

Vilma was suspended for the 2012 season and Smith was banned four games for their roles in the bounty program. Fujita, now with the Browns, was barred three games, since reduced to one. Hargrove, a free agent, had his suspension reduced from eight games to seven.

"I have held two hearings to date," Goodell said in a statement released by the NFL, "and have modified the discipline in several respects based on my recent meetings with the players. I will have no role in the upcoming hearings or in Mr. Tagliabue's decisions."

"Paul Tagliabue is a genuine football authority whose tenure as commissioner was marked by his thorough and judicious approach to all matters," Goodell added. "He has many years of experience in NFL collective bargaining matters and an impeccable reputation for integrity."

Tagliabue served as NFL commissioner from 1989 to 2006 and is an attorney. For part of that time, Goodell was the league's general counsel.

Goodell said he consulted with NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith before asking Tagliabue to hear these appeals. The collective bargaining agreement that was reached to end the lockout in August 2011 gave Goodell exclusive authority to hear appeals of discipline for conduct detrimental or to appoint someone to hear and decide an appeal.

"To be clear, I have not consulted with Paul Tagliabue at any point about the Saints matter, nor has he been any part of the process," Goodell said. "Furthermore, under our process the hearing officer has full authority and complete independence to decide the appeal and determine any procedural issues regarding the hearings."

Vilma wasn't available for comment Friday, and Smith declined to comment, according to WWL-TV. Vilma's lawyer, Peter Ginsberg, did share his feelings with NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer.

"There no longer could've been any doubt, in any rational person's mind, that Commissioner (Roger) Goodell was biased and couldn't sit as an appeal officer," Ginsberg told Breer. "Any time we get closer to a fair evaluation of the evidence, better it is for Jonathan and all the players, and the closer we are to putting an end to these false accusations."

Ginsberg also added: "I've always had enormous respect for Paul Tagliabue. But I'm concerned that he remains counsel to the law firm (Washington-based Covington & Burling) that is representing Commissioner Goodell in the players' defamation suits."

Ginsberg declined comment on if the switch to Tagliabue could lead to a full resolution to the matter, which would need to include a settlement of the lawsuits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW