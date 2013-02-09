Around the League

Presented By

Paul Kruger wants to remain with Baltimore Ravens

Published: Feb 09, 2013 at 02:29 AM

Paul Kruger loves the Baltimore Ravens. The linebacker, however, is a free agent and might not be in general manager Ozzie Newsome's plans. Courtney Upshaw was drafted in 2012 knowing this situation was on the horizon.

Breer: The price of winning

Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco is set to cash in. Albert Breer says this is one of many issues for the Ravens in a cap squeeze. More ...

"I'd love to stay in Baltimore," Kruger told ESPN, via Comcast SportsNet Baltimore. "It's a great place to play in every aspect. The organization, the facilities, the teammates. It would be hard to leave, for sure."

The decision won't be his. NFL.com's Albert Breer reported the Ravens have 10 players eating up more than $69 million of their 2013 cap space. Kruger will likely be one of several cap casualties.

"It's something I've thought about from time to time, even through the season -- this is my last year," Kruger said.

"I've thought about it, but to come out here and end this way with a Super Bowl win, play on that stage with these guys, it was a storybook ending for sure."

The good news: There should be suitors for a four-year veteran that posted nine sacks in 2012 and has championship experience. The Indianapolis Colts could be one of those calling. Coach Chuck Pagano knows Kruger from his time as the Ravens defensive coordinator and pass rushers are high on the offseason wishlist.

By the way, the Colts are $43.1 million under the cap.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW