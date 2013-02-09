Paul Kruger wants to remain with Baltimore Ravens

Paul Kruger loves the Baltimore Ravens. The linebacker, however, is a free agent and might not be in general manager Ozzie Newsome's plans. Courtney Upshaw was drafted in 2012 knowing this situation was on the horizon.
Breer: The price of winning
"I'd love to stay in Baltimore," Kruger told ESPN, via Comcast SportsNet Baltimore. "It's a great place to play in every aspect. The organization, the facilities, the teammates. It would be hard to leave, for sure."
The decision won't be his. NFL.com's Albert Breer reported the Ravens have 10 players eating up more than $69 million of their 2013 cap space. Kruger will likely be one of several cap casualties.
"It's something I've thought about from time to time, even through the season -- this is my last year," Kruger said.
"I've thought about it, but to come out here and end this way with a Super Bowl win, play on that stage with these guys, it was a storybook ending for sure."
The good news: There should be suitors for a four-year veteran that posted nine sacks in 2012 and has championship experience. The Indianapolis Colts could be one of those calling. Coach Chuck Pagano knows Kruger from his time as the Ravens defensive coordinator and pass rushers are high on the offseason wishlist.