Paul Kruger in line to pick up Suggs' slack for Ravens

No single Baltimore Ravens defender is going to replace Terrell Suggs. But the player most often mentioned as the key in filling in while Suggs recovers from a torn Achilles' tendon is second-round pick Courtney Upshaw.
We suggest you look closer at fourth-year player Paul Kruger. He's coming off a season with a career-high 5.5 sacks.
The Carroll County Times notes that it was Kruger who lined up at Suggs' usual outside rush linebacker position as OTAs opened this week.
"That's the spot where I feel like I fit the best," said Kruger. "It's early to say what will happen, but this is what we're doing now. I'm told where I'm going to line up and I do it."
Upshaw, meanwhile, is lining up as a starter at Jarrett Johnson's old strongside linebacker spot. It's easy to forget that the Ravens actually have two starting jobs to fill, and Johnson's requires more dirty work, taking on blockers, and setting the edge.
For now, it looks like Kruger will be put in position to pick up some of Suggs' old stats.