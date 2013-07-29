Paul Kruger: Browns' defense 'right there' with Ravens

Paul Kruger was a huge part of the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl championship defense. He believes his new squad on the Cleveland Browns measures up.
"I think (on defense), we're right there with them," Kruger said Sunday, via the Canton Repository. Kruger knew there would be some doubt about it, so he followed up: "Honestly."
It's really not that crazy a notion. The Ravens' defense was mediocre overall last season and was hammered by injuries. The Browns have an extremely talented front seven with Ahtyba Rubin, Desmond Bryant, Jabaal Sheard, Barkevious Mingo, Phil Taylor and D'Qwell Jackson.
"I'm not just saying that," Kruger said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "We have an extremely fast middle linebacking corps. Joe Haden and the other corners are covering extremely well right now, so I'm not exactly sure how exactly it would rank out."