Pats' Welker reportedly engaged to model girlfriend

On the field, Wes Welker is good for about 100 catches per season. Off it, one appears to be more than enough.
The Patriots receiver proposed to his girlfriend, Anna Burns, over the Christmas holiday, according to the Boston Herald, and they're now engaged.
It's important to mention that Burns was named Miss Hooters International 2005 -- but this is no fly-by-night romance, friend.
Burns is a woman of substance. She nursed Welker back to health following his 2010 knee surgery, and they've been together ever since.
It's fully real: Welker preps breakfast in bed; they've been seen overpaying for groceries at Whole Foods; and Burns knit her now-fiancé flannel pajamas with cowboy boots for Christmas (a visual that admittedly presents some problems, but ...).
Sections of the Patriots' roster have proven susceptible to female pressure in the area of grooming, but Welker's playoff 'stache is safe. He tweeted that Anna's "becoming less of a fan, but she supports the cause."
That's good wife material right there.