Pats owner Kraft's wife, a leading philanthropist, dies at 68

"On behalf of the entire Patriots football operation, we mourn the passing of Myra Kraft," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in a statement. "As much support as her quiet but unmistakable presence provided us in the competitive arena and as much as I personally will miss her warm embraces before and after each game, Myra shined brightest in a much broader arena. In the humanitarian arena, her generosity through philanthropy was admired and appreciated by all. She made a permanent impression on hundreds of coaches, players, staff and our families as a model of grace, strength and giving. Myra's vision and example will impact and remain very much with our team forever."