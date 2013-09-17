Pats' Danny Amendola won't have groin surgery now

A person informed of the situation told NFL Media's Albert Breer and Ian Rapoport on Tuesday that no surgery currently is planned for Amendola, who is dealing with a groin injury that he suffered during the season opener.
Per Breer and Rapoport, the wide receiver's current plan is to rehab in an attempt to play in the next two weeks or so. If rehab doesn't work, surgery could be back on the table, costing Amendola closer to six weeks.
The Patriots were exposed without Amendola on the field Thursday night against the New York Jets, as Tom Brady suffered one of the worst passing days of his career. New England still managed to win, but Amendola's presence will be necessary against better opponents.
For Patriots fans in need of a smile, just imagine a sunny Week 5 day in Cincinnati in which both Amendola and Rob Gronkowski are running around making plays. It's wholly feasible.