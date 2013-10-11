Pats' Danny Amendola, Stevan Ridley expected to play

It's been awhile since the New England Patriots had good injury news. On Friday, they got good news and bad news.
NFL Media's Albert Breer said Friday on "Around the League Live" that running back Stevan Ridley and wide receiver Danny Amendola both are expected to suit up Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. But it "doesn't look like" tight end Rob Gronkowski will play because of his forearm injury, Breer reported.
All three players are listed as questionable, but Ridley is ready to return from his knee injury. Amendola (groin) played in last week's game and looked good; Breer will have more information on his status on Sunday's "NFL GameDay Morning" on NFL Network.
Gronkowski has not yet been cleared to return to the field by Dr. James Andrews, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Breer said the Patriots put the decision in Gronkowski and Andrews' hands.
The Patriots are only 22nd in scoring offense this year, but they have given up the second-fewest points in the league.