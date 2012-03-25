Patriots WR Ochocinco chooses stability over statistics

Apparently angling to join Hank Baskett as the only other NFL special-teams player with a reality show, Chad Ochocinco has restructured his contract in an attempt to remain with the New England Patriots.
That according to Jason La Canfora, who reported Sunday that Ochocinco reduced his 2012 base salary from $3 million to $1 million. He was paid $6 million in 2011.
Considering the statistical apocalypse that was Ochocinco's debut season in New England (15 games, 15 catches, one TD), it's somewhat of a surprise he wants to stick around, especially as the Patriots continue to stockpile at the position.
In addition to their acquisition of Brandon Lloyd last week, the Patriots locked up Deion Branch and also signed Anthony Gonzalez and Donte Stallworth.
That means playing time could be scarce for Ochocinco if the Patriots opt to retain him. Then again, the receiver's now 34. At a certain point, your mind-set shifts from "I want to play for this team" to "I'll play for any team." Ochocinco could be reaching this stage.
"Anything is different, when you've come from something you're used to, for so long," Ochocinco told the Boston Herald in January in explaining his arduous jump to the Patriots' playbook after 10 seasons with the Bengals. "It's like being married. If I'm married to Halle Berry for 10 years, and her and I break up, and I marry Scarlett Johansson, there are going to be some things I have to adjust to based off what I'm used to. That's just the way life is in general. What I was able to do, was come in here and keep on working."
That's right. Life, like football, is akin to going back-to-back with Berry and Johansson. Keep calm and carry on, Chad.