Patriots WR Michael Floyd pleads guilty to DUI, sentenced to jail

New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd pleaded guilty to extreme DUI on Thursday and was sentenced to jail, according to court documents obtained by NFL.com.
Floyd originally faced seven charges stemming from his December 12 drunken driving arrest in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Maricopa County District Attorney's Office dropped six other charges against Floyd as part of a plea deal.
The 27-year-old was given a 120-day sentence, with the first 24 days being served at a county jail facility. He will then serve the final 96 days of the sentence in home confinement, according to the Associated Press. Floyd also must undergo alcohol counseling, perform 30 hours of community service and pay a fine of $5,115.99.
In a statement, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote: "We have been monitoring developments but have no further comment at this time." The Patriots did not immediately return a request for comment.
Floyd had a previous arrest for driving under the influence while at Notre Dame in 2011.
The Arizona Cardinals cut the receiver after the arrest. Floyd was claimed by the Patriots days later. He appeared in three games for the Pats, including one playoff tilt. He was inactive for Super Bowl LI.
The 6-foot-2, former first-round pick, heads into free agency coming off a woeful 2016 campaign on the field, in which he compiled 37 catches for 488 yards and four touchdowns.