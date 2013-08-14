Patriots' Tom Brady suffers bruise, but it's not serious

Any Tom Brady injury news is noteworthy. But initial signs after he injured his left knee Wednesday are promising.
The New England Patriots quarterback left practice after being hit in his left knee, according to multiple reporters on the scene in Foxborough. A source informed of the injury told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport that Brady has a knee sprain, but it's "not serious." Brady will undergo more tests later Wednesday night, per Rapoport.
NFL.com's Albert Breer reported via sources that MRI results show Brady's knee doesn't have structural damage, and the reconstruction of the ACL that the quarterback tore in Week 1 of the 2008 season wasn't compromised. Sources also told Breer that Brady will be evaluated again Thursday, and that the quarterback would want to play in Friday's preseason game against the Buccaneers.
Brady's injury occurred during a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who play the Patriots in a Friday night preseason game. Bucs defensive end Adrian Clayborn confirmed after the practice, via the Tampa Bay Times, that he was bull-rushing Patriots offensive tackle Nate Solder, who then fell into Brady.
Greg Bedard of TheMMQB.com watched Brady grab his left knee after the collision, and the quarterback limped off before briefly returning to the field. Brady reportedly did not look comfortable and then had the knee checked out by trainers. A fan video of the incident quickly surfaced.
Brady left the field after talking with Patriots coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
UPDATE: Breer reported Thursday morning, per a source apprised of the situation, that Brady suffered a bruise at Wednesday's practice and expects to play Friday against the Bucs.