Around the League

Presented By

Patriots to use Chandler Jones at linebacker in 3-4

Published: Aug 21, 2014 at 04:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Bill Belichick helped to define the 3-4 defense with the 1980s New York Giants, and he's been closely associated with the scheme throughout his head coaching career.

But the New England Patriots have used four down linemen more often over the last three seasons because it fits their personnel. In this day of never-ending defensive formation changes, a "base defense" no longer truly exists. But The Boston Globe notes that the Patriots have been transitioning to more of a 3-4 look this offseason. That includes using defensive end Chandler Jones often at outside linebacker.

Jones, who can also line up at defensive tackle, is now getting work in 7-on-7 drills. He winds up covering tight ends at times.

"It's fun, I enjoy it," Jones said. "It gives me a chance to get out and run a little bit. I always joke in practice, 'Oh, I'm Darrelle Revis!' And everyone laughs.'"

We get too caught up with "3-4" or "4-3" defense tags in the media, as Belichick has pointed out before. The Patriots' most common formation last year was actually a nickel defense with three down linemen and three linebackers, according to the Football Outsiders Almanac. The Patriots were in a 3-4 defense 21 percent of the time, and a 4-3 defense 18 percent of the time. There many more variations from there.

Belichick knows his strength is at linebacker. The Patriots have an intriguing trio in Jerod Mayo, Jamie Collins and Dont'a Hightower. Belichick wants to keep them on the field. If Jones can truly play outside linebacker, New England's lack of depth at defensive tackle won't show up as much. Vince Wilfork can play more at nose tackle, his best position.

Belichick isn't worried about "base defense" titles. He wants players like Jones, Wilfork, Collins, Devin McCourty and Logan Ryan who can play multiple positions. That way, Belichick can shape his defense however he wants, changing plans every play, quarter and week.

*The "Around the League Podcast" AFC Season Preview is here. You're welcome. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW