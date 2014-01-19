Patriots' Ryan Allen will punt against Broncos

As we pointed out Friday, the Patriots refraining from adding a punter this week is a good sign that Ryan Allen is fine after injuring his shoulder last week against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Patriots believe Allen will play Sunday versus the Denver Broncos, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, according to a person informed of Allen's health. Rapoport later added Sunday on "NFL GameDay Morning" that Ryan will be a go for the game. The punter has a sprained AC joint.
Kicker Stephen Gostkowski filled in after Allen was injured in the first half of the divisional round. Gostkowski's stellar performance surely bolstered the Patriots' confidence that they would be safe if Allen happened to aggravate his injury.
Of course, there always is another reason not to add a punter....
