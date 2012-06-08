Patriots, Rob Gronkowski agree to six-year, $54M extension

The New England Patriots and tight end Rob Gronkowski have agreed on a contract extension that would make him a Patriot through 2019, a source with direct knowledge of the talks confirmed Friday.
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The new deal, which is tacked on to the end of his rookie deal, is worth $54 million over six years, the source said. Gronkowski emerged as a record-setting force last year with 90 catches for 1,327 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Including his final two years of his rookie deal, which he still has $1.115 million due, into the average, and Gronkowski will earn $6.89 million over the next eight years.
Gronkowski's deal includes an $8 million signing bonus, $13 million guaranteed for skill, $18 million guaranteed for injury, according to a source with direct knowledge of the deal. His extension also includes a $10 million option bonus if New England picks him up for the final four years of the deal in 2015. The Patriots will not be able to franchise Gronkowski if they fail to pick up his option.