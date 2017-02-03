Patriots pool report: No setbacks for questionable players

Published: Feb 03, 2017 at 11:01 AM

HOUSTON -- The New England Patriots finished up their on-field practice preparations for Super Bowl LI with a light session on Friday at the University of Houston.

It was a shorter practice than the previous two days, running about 90 minutes with the players running the drills at about half-speed and without shells or shoulder pads under their jerseys.

"We're ready to go," Patriots coach Bill Belichick declared. "We've covered everything. With a little more than 48 hours to kickoff, we'll finish off our meetings and stuff, but we're done on the field."

Belichick said there were no setbacks for the handful of players nursing minor injuries, and that Nate Ebner, the safety/special teams ace, continues to progress after entering concussion protocol following the AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots will visit NRG Stadium on Saturday, but merely to walk the field and get acclimated to the surroundings and take a team picture. Belichick said the team would not switch hotels for the night before the game for more seclusion, as he's done with the Patriots and other teams have done in the eve of the Super Bowl in the past.

In fine-tuning strategy in the 48 hours before the game, Belichick said they will be prepared to make adjustments. He's fully aware, if not concerned, that the Atlanta Falcons have scored touchdowns on their first possession in eight consecutive games.

"They are a fast-starting team, offensively," Belichick said. "So we've got to do a good job of making sure we know what we're doing."

Star quarterback Tom Brady had a typically sharp week of preparation, Belichick said.

"Tom's pretty consistent," he said. "He's been in these games and big games before. Each week is different, every defense is different, our plays are different, based on what the defenses are. But he's not an up and down preparation guy. He's consistent, and he was this week. He had a good week."

If there's a theme that Belichick wants to convey to his team in the hours before the game, it begins with continuing the patterns that have allowed the team to advance to the brink of a championship.

"We've done this all year," Belichick said. "Everybody's got a job to do. We play for each other, coach for each other. Nobody can do anybody else's job. We all have to do what we each have to do. We're prepared. They've worked hard. We need to have confidence in our teammates, which I know we do, and confidence in ourselves that we'll do our jobs."

For the third day in a row, the Patriots serenaded a teammate in celebrating a birthday to cap off their team huddle at the beginning of practice. On Wednesday, it was linebacker Rob Ninkovich. On Thursday, defensive tackle Malcom Brown drew the attention. On Friday, running back James White was feted.

Belichick noted the coincidence of having so many birthdays strung together.

"Must have been something going on nine months ago, in those years," Belichick said.

The coach lauded the facilities where the Patriots worked. Coincidentally, an assist came from the father of a member of Belichick's coaching staff. Receivers coach Chad O'Shea's father, Mike, is the head athletic trainer for the University of Houston Cougars football team.

"Mike's done a great job of helping us get set up," Belichick said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE