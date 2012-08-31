Patriots place Olympian Jeff Demps on injured reserve

We knew the New England Patriotswere unloading wide receiver Deion Branch, quarterback Brian Hoyer and center Dan Koppen in a day full of surprises. We found out one more eye-opener late Friday evening.
Cut tracker
The Patriots announced that running back Jeff Demps was placed on injured reserve, just two weeks after he signed with the team. The Olympian played in the final two preseason games and wasn't believed to be seriously injured.
Other notable cuts from the Patriots: safety Sergio Brown, defensive lineman Marcus Harrison, safety James Ihedigbo and linebacker Niko Koutouvides.
Tight end Visanthe Shiancoe made the team despite being hurt all of training camp. The Patriots are thin at wide receiver, so don't be shocked if Jabar Gaffney or Donte' Stallworth return after Week 1.