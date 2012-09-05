Patriots pass on Kellen Winslow, sign Hoomanawanui

Agent Rick Smith confirmed an ESPNBoston.com report that tight end Michael Hoomanawanuiwill be joining New England on Wednesday. Hoomanawanui -- not to be confused with former Ram Brandon Manumaleuna -- knows Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' system from their days together in St. Louis.
Winslow worked out for the Patriots but failed a physical with the team, according to Mary Paoletti of Comcast SportsNet New England.com. Hoomanawanui essentially will replace Visanthe Shiancoe, whom the Patriots on Wednesday placed on injured reserve and "designated for return" later in the season.